SeaspanLNG Plans LNG Bunker Barge Order for West Coast of North America

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seaspan is based in Canada. File Image / Pixabay

Gas company SeaspanLNG has signed a letter of intent to order an LNG bunker barge for use on the west coast of North America.

The deal would see CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering build the 7,600 m3 ship at its shipyard in China, SeaspanLNG said in a statement on its website this week.

The ship will be designed to bunker multiple ship types and transfer gas to and from a variety of terminals, and to engage in both LNG transfer as well as coastal or short-sea shipping operations, the company said.

"CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering is a well-known and proven shipyard for delivering high quality sophisticated LNG Bunker Vessels and we are honoured to have the chance to work with the SOE team," Ian McIver, president of Seaspan Marine Corporation, said in the statement.

"SeaspanLNG will continue to build the LNG bunkering opportunities in our regions and we look forward to being able to provide a refueling service for LNG Fueled vessels on the West Coast."