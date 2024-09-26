BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trading Manager in US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in back-to-back bunker trading and an existing customer portfolio. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a bunker trading manager in the US.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer has offices in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the US.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in back-to-back bunker trading and an existing customer portfolio.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute bunker transactions in accordance with company policies and procedures.

Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers, brokers, and clients to maximize business opportunities.

Monitor market trends, analyze pricing data, and make informed trading decisions to optimize profitability.

Coordinate bunker deliveries and manage logistics to ensure timely and efficient operations.

Provide exceptional customer service and support to clients throughout the trading process.

Collaborate with internal teams to manage risk, resolve issues, and drive continuous improvement.

For more information, click here.