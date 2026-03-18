Market for Low-Carbon Ammonia Developing at a Slower Pace: Woodside

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Liz Westcott has been appointed as CEO of Woodside Energy. Image Credit: Woodside

The low-carbon ammonia market is developing more slowly than initially expected, despite longer-term demand prospects, according to energy firm Woodside Energy.

Demand is expected to emerge from power generation, marine fuels and hydrogen carrier applications, Liz Westcott, CEO of Woodside Energy, said during a sustainability briefing on Monday.

Woodside pointed to its Beaumont ammonia plant in Texas as a strategic investment aligned with its scope 3 emissions abatement targets.

The project was originally developed as the OCI Clean Ammonia project before being acquired by Woodside in September 2024 and renamed Beaumont New Ammonia.

Ship & Bunker previously reported that the plant produced its first batch of ammonia in December following initial system testing. Commercial production had been slated for early 2026, but this timeline has now been pushed back.

Westcott said low-carbon ammonia production from the site is now expected only after 2026, citing construction issues at a third-party feedstock supply facility.

“Our immediate focus for Beaumont New Ammonia is achieving full handover of the project from OCI Global to Woodside,” she said.



Once fully operational, the 1.1 million mt/year facility is expected to significantly increase US ammonia export capacity.

Westcott said the company has seen strong early uptake for conventional ammonia, securing offtake agreements at prevailing market prices with leading global customers.

Westcott took over as CEO after serving in the role on an acting basis since December 2025.