BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Fuel Trader in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in physical oil trading, preferably in fuel oil. Image Credit: Maersk

Global container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior fuel trader in New York.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in physical oil trading, preferably in fuel oil, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trade physical cargoes (FOB, DAP, CIF) of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur fuels, biofuels, methanol, and LNG in the Americas, with a focus on the U.S. market.

Develop and execute hedging and proprietary trading strategies.

Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers.

Contribute to fuel blending programs and drive supply chain performance improvements.

Oversee contract management and administrative tasks.

Collaborate with MOT teams in Europe and Asia to explore new business opportunities.

