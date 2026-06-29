US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Support Clean Shipping Technologies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bill seeks to accelerate investment in cleaner marine fuels and ships. File Image / Pixabay

US lawmakers on Thursday reintroduced a bill that would provide $1 billion/year to support the development of clean shipping technologies and infrastructure in the country.

The Next Generation Shipping Act, reintroduced by Representatives Nanette Barragán and Troy A. Carter Sr. along with Senator Chris Van Hollen, would establish a funding programme through the US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD), Barragán said in a statement on Friday.

The programme would support the development and deployment of technologies including zero-emission vessels, sustainable marine fuels, charging and fuelling infrastructure, cleaner port equipment and modern shipbuilding capabilities.

“ By acting now, we can protect our communities Rep. Nanette Barragán

The lawmakers said the legislation aims to reduce GHG emissions from the shipping sector while ensuring the US remains competitive as countries in Europe and Asia continue to invest in clean maritime technologies.

"Shipping plays a vital role in our economy, and at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but it should not come at the expense of the health of our families," Barragán said.

"The Next Generation Shipping Act is about investing in cleaner technologies, supporting American jobs, making sure the United States leads in the future of maritime innovation, all while making sure we do so in a way that preserves public health."

The bill has four House co-sponsors and is backed by a broad coalition of environmental groups, labour organisations and maritime technology companies, including ABB, Siemens Energy, EV Maritime and the Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association.