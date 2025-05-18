Two Dead as Mexican Navy Ship Collides With Bridge in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Mexican navy's tall ship the Cuauhtémoc crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night. Image Credit: New York City Mayor

Two people are reported to have died late on Saturday after a ship from Mexico's navy collided with a bridge in New York.

The Mexican navy's tall ship the Cuauhtémoc crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a social media post.

Of the 277 on board the ship, two died, two more remain in critical condition and another 17 sustained injuries.

"We are praying for everyone on board and their families and are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn't much worse," Adams said.

"Following our preliminary inspection, we can confirm that the bridge sustained no damage and is now open to the public."