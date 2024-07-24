BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuel Supplier Seeks Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A marine fuel supplier is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Houston.

Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is described as 'a leading independent global marine energy supplier'.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker supply or trading, fluent English and strong negotiation skills.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Build and maintain relationships with new and existing suppliers to enhance business margins within the region

Manage inbound inquiries from other regional offices within the Group

Communicate with internal traders to ensure efficient information flow across the company

Analyse market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide pricing information, negotiate deals, and address customer queries

Monitor market fundamentals and local cargo index movements to identify competitive advantages

Collaborate with the Regional Head and Book Management teams to develop and implement effective trading strategies

Participate in internal and external marketing activities

Utilize MINT and local market intelligence to generate leads for the Sales teams

Proactively manage risks by vetting suppliers, minimizing claim costs, and regularly assessing counterparty financial strength in conjunction with the Supplier Credit Team

Stay updated on relevant shipping and oil sector developments through regular reading of trade publications and newspapers

Engage with various counterparties, including barge operators, agents, suppliers, and trading companies

For more information, click here.