BUNKER JOBS: Experienced Bunker Broker Sought in US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role in the US.

I am pleased to be helping a well-established bunker brokerage house with their search for an experienced bunker broker in the US, ideally in Houston.

The person I am looking for should be in possession of an already established portfolio suited to broking and have several years' broking experience.

The salary is competitive and the right individual will be given everything they need to soar.

The successful candidate must be confident and able enough to serve some exclusive requirements (voyage planning / risk assessment etc) and also have an established network of bunker suppliers, bunker traders, surveyors and the like. They really must be a true industry 'insider'.

They must crucially be able to monetise this network so must be naturally good at new business development and have the drive and determination to realise the potential of this lucrative opportunity

This really is a fantastic opportunity for a self-motivated, focused and disciplined person to work with a very prestigious brand. The successful candidate will have the chance to really make a name for themselves.

If you fit the profile, want to really be part of a growing business, and maybe want to be more appreciated and / or rewarded, please contact me on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com