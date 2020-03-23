US Refineries See Reduced Working on Covid-19 Impacts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Home working: encouraged. File image/Pixabay.

Refiners in the US are reducing staffing levels as the economic impact of covid-19 grows.

Planned maintenance work is being delayed in several plants including in Texas at Exxon's Beaumont refinery and Baytown olefins plant and at Shell's Deer Park, according to business news provider Bloomberg.

Marathon Petroleum is said to be cutting run rates at its Kentucky Catlettsburg refinery, the report said.

Day-to-day contractors are being sent home from some sites while in general staff are being urged to work from home.