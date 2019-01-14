OCM Eyes Expansion with New Space in Singapore

OceanConnect Marine (OCM) today says it is eyeing further growth in Singapore after moving to new offices.

The new office more than doubles the company's prior office space in Millenia Tower.



"After adding a Korea supply team of four people, plus traders covering Singapore fuel requirements, we needed more space than was available in our Millenia Tower location," OCM Global Managing Director S.I. Shim said.

"Singapore will be the hub of our Asian operation, and we intend to expand aggressively with additional talented people. The new space affords the opportunity for further expansion."



