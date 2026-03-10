Sing Fuels Makes New Hire in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dingwani was previously head of operations and shipping for Axiom Global Oil & Gas Trading in Dubai. Image Credit: Amit Dingwani / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new executive in Dubai from Axiom Global.

Amit Dingwani has joined Sing Fuels as VP for its centre of excellence in Dubai as of this month, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Dingwani was previously head of operations and shipping for Axiom Global Oil & Gas Trading in Dubai from December 2024 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Oleo Energy from 2021 to 2024, for Gulf Petrochem from 2018 to 2021 and for Adani Bunkering from 2016 to 2018.

As well as trading marine fuels worldwide, Sing Fuels is also engaged in the biofuel and base oil markets, as well as carrying out cargo trading and risk management services.