Supplier Dismisses South Asia Bunker Quality Concerns as Rumours

Pakistan is not suffering bunker quality problems, says local player. File Image / Pixabay

Pakistan-based physical bunker supplier Orion Bunkers Limited (Orion Bunkers) has dismissed rumours the country has been hit with bunker quality problems.

"It is indeed regrettable that few unprofessional are spreading rumours that there is quality issue with products selling in Karachi / Bin Qasim Pakistan. This practice has been done in past also and we informed all our clients at the time that these so called bunker suppliers have closed their companies and some are going to close soon due to their financial crisis," a spokesperson at Ocean Bunkers told Ship & Bunker.

There are only two or three physical bunker suppliers currently working in the market, he added.

Suppliers in the country rallied against similar rumours in 2016.

The comments come amid increased attention on global bunker quality, with recent contamination problems in the US Gulf Coast market said to be on an unprecedented scale.