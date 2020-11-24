Ship Arrest in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship detained. File Image / Pixabay.

An oil tanker was detained in the southeast Asian port of Singapore last night, court records show.

The vessel -- Dai Minh -- is a 47,148 deadweight tonne crude oil tanker which is controlled by Vietnamese interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The reasons for the ship's detention are unclear but likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.

Singapore is an important shipping and bunkering hub for the southeast Asian region.