BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in sales or trading, preferably in the energy or maritime industries, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Pro-actively market to a portfolio of new & existing customers, establish and build relationships with a view to increasing enquiries and selling the products and services of Peninsula
- Openly communicate with other traders to maximise the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence throughout the company and fully support international colleagues in actively and diligently working inbound enquiries from other regional offices around the Peninsula Group
- Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and prepare and process orders, handle administration and general customer queries relating to the sales process
- Proactively control credit risk ensuring that late payments are chased; costs of claims are minimised; and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Credit Team
- Develop and expand the Company's business portfolio by leveraging the Group's global network and ensuring that all sales opportunities are identified and maximised.
