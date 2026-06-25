Chimbusco Secures 6,000 MT of Green Methanol in Record China Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal is China's largest single-batch procurement of green methanol for marine fuel. Image Credit: Chimbusco

Marine fuels firm China Marine Bunker Co (Chimbusco) has signed an agreement with Shenergy Group to procure 6,000 mt of green methanol for use as marine fuel,

The deal is described as China's largest single-batch green methanol bunker procurement to date, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed on June 23, with a delivery ceremony held a day later at the Shanghai Jinshan Vopak Terminal.

The procurement strengthens Chimbusco's green methanol supply as the company expands its methanol bunkering business across China.

It has already completed green methanol bunkering operations at ports including Shanghai Yangshan, Dalian, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Qingdao and Shenzhen.

Earlier this month, Chimbusco also took delivery of a methanol bunkering vessel in China.

Chimbusco is an authorised methanol bunker supplier at the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo, and said the latest agreement will support the wider adoption of green methanol as demand for lower-carbon marine fuels continues to grow.