CPN Hires Bunker Operation and Quality Control Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Muruhappan was previously a technical superintendent for Trust Ship Management. Image Credit: Ramasamy Murugappan / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Chimbusco Pan Nation (CPN) has hired a new bunker operation and quality control manager in Singapore.

Ramasamy Murugappan has joined the company as bunker operation and quality control manager in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Muruhappan was previously a technical superintendent for Trust Ship Management in Singapore.

He had earlier worked for container line CMA CGM from 2018 to 2025, for VPS from 2011 to 2017 and for AET Shipmanagement from 1998 to 2010.

CPN is headquartered in Hong Kong and has offices in Singapore, London, Houston, Athens, Shanghai, Seoul, Vina del Mar and Tokyo.