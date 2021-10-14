Dry Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrest was the 109th in Singapore waters so far this year. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore last week.

The 18,300 DWT bulker Eagle was arrested at 2:38 AM local time on October 10, according to Singapore court records. The firm was arrested on behalf of legal firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP.

The ship came to Singapore from China, according to AIS data from shipping intelligence firm VesselsValue. The vessel is being held at Singapore's Eastern Anchorage.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.

