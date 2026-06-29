Mitsui E&S to Expand Ammonia Fuel Test Facility for Marine Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The investment supports land-based testing of ammonia-fuelled marine engines. File Image / Pixabay

Japan’s Mitsui E&S will expand its land-based ammonia fuel supply testing facilities to support the development of ammonia-fuelled marine engines.

The investment will enable the company to carry out more integrated testing of ammonia engines and fuel supply systems before commercial deployment, it said in a press release on Monday.

The expanded facility will incorporate technology from its subsidiary, TGE Marine Gas Engineering, which has supplied more than 150 fuel gas systems for LNG, LPG, ethane and ammonia applications.

Mitsui E&S said it completed integrated testing of ammonia-fuelled engines and fuel supply systems at its Tamano Works by the end of fiscal 2025, confirming the systems' safety and reliability.

The company said the expanded facility will help improve the performance and wider adoption of ammonia propulsion systems while supporting its goal of becoming a supplier of integrated marine propulsion systems.

The project is backed by Japan's Zero-Emission Ships Construction Promotion Project.

Ammonia is widely seen as a promising marine fuel to help decarbonise shipping.

While commercial adoption is still in its early stages, the industry is gradually moving towards ammonia.