LNG Bunkering Vessel Launched in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was named “KEYS Azalea. Image Credit: NYK

A consortium of market participants in Japan have announced the launch and naming ceremony of a new LNG bunkering vessel.

The group, know as Bunkering West Japan Corporation or KEYS, comprises Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., NYK Line, ITOCHU ENEX CO.,LTD., and Saibu Gas Co., Ltd.

The vessel was named KEYS Azalea and once operational she will be the first LNG bunkering project to service Japan's Kyushu and Setouchi area.

Delivery is expected in March 2024.

The vessel will engage in coastal LNG transportation in addition to LNG bunkering.

The 3,500 m3 capacity vessel notably features a dual-fuel engine that can operate on both LNG and fuel oil.