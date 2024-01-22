Shipergy to Open Singapore Hub and Launch Global Recruitment Drive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daniel Rose is CEO of Shipergy. Image Credit: Shipergy

Marine fuels firm Shipergy is entering 2024 with a global recruitment drive and a plan to launch a new office in Singapore.

The company is seeking to hire a total of seven traders, CEO Daniel Rose told Ship & Bunker by email on Monday.

The company will seek to hire two traders in each of its Dubai, London and Athens offices, as well as a regional lead to head up its new Singapore operation, Rose said.

"We are passionate about pushing the boundaries of traditional marine fuel trading by integrating cutting-edge technology solutions," the company said in a press release announcing its recruitment plans.

"Our recruitment drive is geared towards attracting professionals who share our vision of delivering superior tech and trading solutions to shipping clients and suppliers worldwide."

In an interview with Ship & Bunker at the end of last year, Rose said Shipergy at that time had nine employees worldwide.

The firm formally launched in June 2022, starting by covering the bunker requirements of the Signal Maritime pools before rolling out the service to third parties.