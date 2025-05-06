Tug Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel was arrested in Singapore over the weekend.

The AHTS ship Spec Nichole was arrested on May 3 at 10:17 AM local time, according to a list of detained vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, and the vessel is being held at Singapore's Western Anchorage.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.

The ship is Liberian-flagged, was built in 2016 and came to Singapore from Indonesia late last week.