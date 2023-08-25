GAC Seeks Larger Role in Malaysian Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping and logistics firm GAC is seeking to play a greater role in Malaysia's bunker market as its local unit opens a new office in the country.

GAC Malaysia has opened a new office in Kota Kinabalu in the east of the country, with marine fuel sales as part of its remit, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"The new office, GAC Malaysia's 14th, will work in close cooperation with its Labuan office in the eastern state of Sabah and provide a wide range of shipping and logistics solutions, including ship agency, bunker fuels and husbandry services, as well as bespoke logistics, warehousing and distribution operations<" the company said.

The firm cited research from Mordor Intelligence valuing the Malaysian freight and logistics market at $26.35 billion this year.