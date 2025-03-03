Anglo-Eastern Unveils LNG/Ammonia Bunkering Training Facility in India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility was inaugurated on February 20 by Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH. Image Credit: Anglo-Eastern

As the global fleet sees a growing number of LNG-fuelled vessels and prepares for ammonia-powered ships in the coming years, the need for effective training solutions becomes increasingly critical.

In response, maritime training provider Anglo-Eastern has launched an LNG/ammonia bunkering station skid at the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy in Karjat, Mumbai.

The skid will provide hands-on training for safely and efficiently fuelling LNG- and ammonia-powered vessels, enhancing maritime safety and sustainability, Anglo-Eastern said in an email statement on Monday.

Featuring advanced cryogenic fuelling technology and safety systems, the skid offers a controlled training environment for LNG and ammonia transfer, emergency response and regulatory compliance.

It replicates real-world bunkering operations, equipping professionals with essential skills for the growing alternative marine fuels sector, Anglo-Eastern stated.

"We are thrilled to introduce this LNG/Ammonia bunkering station skid as part of our commitment to shaping the future of maritime fuel safety and efficiency, Capt. Aalok Sharma, group director of training at Anglo-Eastern, said.

"As the industry transitions toward sustainable fuels, the need for well-trained professionals has never been greater."