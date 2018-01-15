Strong Trend on Emissions Reduction Efforts Behind Growing Interest in E-Ferries and Hybrids: Cavotec

Cavotec's solution includes a cable reel, cable and plug, and a socket box onboard the ferry. Image Credit: Cavotec

Increasing efforts to reduce shipping emissions is driving a growing interest in e-ferries and hybrid vessels, according to engineering firm Cavotec.

The comments came alongside the firm's announcement that its charging technologies have now connected Asia's first e-ferry to electrical power.

The retrofitted passenger ferry, which operates between the island of Cijian and the port of Kaohsiung in Taiwan and that entered service last year, is fully electrically powered. This follows the introduction of a hybrid ferry earlier in 2017.

"Cavotec has supplied a charging solution to ensure safe, fast and efficient connection of the ferry to electrical power at the Kaohsiung berth. The solution includes a cable reel, cable and plug, and a socket box onboard the ferry," the company said.

The Kaohsiung city municipality in understood to also be planning to retrofit the rest of its diesel fleet as part of emissions reduction efforts.

"We're seeing growing interest in plug-in and charging technologies for e-ferries and hybrids in Asia and beyond, together with a high demand for our shore power equipment at major ports, which clearly indicates a strong trend on emissions reduction initiatives," said Gustavo Miller, President of Cavotec's Ports & Maritime division.

Historically, shore power solutions have been less popular in Asia compared to other parts of the world, with a study in 2015 noting that out of the 60 cruise terminals in the Asia Pacific region, only five ports were considering on-shore power supply in the coming five to 10 years.