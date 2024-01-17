BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Singapore-Based Regional Head of Energy Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a regional head of energy trading for Asia in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in commodity trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Leading the trading team for the Asia region

Developing strategies to profitably trade Delivered, FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of High and Low Sulphur Fuel oil and associated derivatives, as well as cross product opportunities in renewable energy markets

Help build the necessary competencies to enable trading of green fuels

Guiding and mentoring the Asian trading team to deliver strong results

Managing key stakeholder relationships both internally and externally

Collaborate closely with operations team to ensure smooth execution

Engaging and developing the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders in the supply chain

Maintaining and developing cross desk relationships with MEM teams in Europe and the Americas

For more information, click here.