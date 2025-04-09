Singapore's Craft Operator Hong Lam Marine Launches New Harbour Craft

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Lam Marine is one of the 40 licensed bunker craft operators in Singapore. Image Credit: Hong Lam Marine

Singapore-based bunker craft operator Hong Lam Marine has launched a new harbour craft, the MT Artizen – in Japan on March 28.

The vessel has been built by Japan's Kegoya Dock, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The launch event was attended by various guests, including senior management from Hong Lam Marine.

The company operates a fleet of 26 tankers, including bunker tankers which are chartered by various firms to supply bunker fuels to their customers in Singapore, as well as other vessels.

Around 214 bunker tankers operate in Singapore, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

"What sets MT ARTIZEN apart are its innovative design features, including a central cooling system and stainless-steel pipelines," Hong Lam Marine said.

"These advancements will significantly reduce maintenance work, allowing our ship crew to focus on operational tasks, thereby enhancing efficiency and safety."