BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Credit Analyst in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Hong Kong office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Global marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a credit analyst in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with excellent English, research and communication skills and a basic understanding of risk-management practices, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Review the creditworthiness of potential and existing customers with external and

internal data Prepare credit review reports, including making vessel fleet/financial analysis

Help check on vessel movements and economic sanctions issues

Liaise with traders on a day-to-day basis on credit/compliance issues

Help monitor payment performance of existing certain customers

Extract news related to the industry and our customers

Assist in managing in-house credit management tools

Carry out some administrative filing and maintenance of our database

Other credit management related duties requested by the credit managers

