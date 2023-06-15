Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Credit Analyst in Hong Kong
Thursday June 15, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Hong Kong office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich
Global marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a credit analyst in Hong Kong.
The company is looking for candidates with excellent English, research and communication skills and a basic understanding of risk-management practices, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
Review the creditworthiness of potential and existing customers with external and
internal data
- Prepare credit review reports, including making vessel fleet/financial analysis
- Help check on vessel movements and economic sanctions issues
- Liaise with traders on a day-to-day basis on credit/compliance issues
- Help monitor payment performance of existing certain customers
- Extract news related to the industry and our customers
- Assist in managing in-house credit management tools
- Carry out some administrative filing and maintenance of our database
- Other credit management related duties requested by the credit managers
For more information, click here.