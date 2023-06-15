BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Credit Analyst in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 15, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a credit analyst in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with excellent English, research and communication skills and a basic understanding of risk-management practices, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Review the creditworthiness of potential and existing customers with external and
    internal data
  • Prepare credit review reports, including making vessel fleet/financial analysis
  • Help check on vessel movements and economic sanctions issues
  • Liaise with traders on a day-to-day basis on credit/compliance issues
  • Help monitor payment performance of existing certain customers
  • Extract news related to the industry and our customers
  • Assist in managing in-house credit management tools
  • Carry out some administrative filing and maintenance of our database
  • Other credit management related duties requested by the credit managers

For more information, click here.

