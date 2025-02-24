Bound4blue Installs Wind Sails on EPS Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Three wind sails were installed on a tanker operated by Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS). Image Credit: EPS

Technology firm Bound4blue has completed the installation of suction sails on a 50,000-dwt tanker vessel operated by Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

Three 22-meter suction sails were installed on Pacific Sentinel during its dry docking at Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey, Bound4blue said in an emailed statement on Monday.

These wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) harness wind power to generate forward thrust, reducing reliance on engine power and consequently lowering the vessel's bunker fuel consumption.

Bound4blue estimates that the sails could cut fuel consumption by about 10%, depending on the vessel's route.

Each sail was installed on the Pacific Sentinel in less than a day.

Bound4blue also plans to install wind sails on another EPS tanker currently under construction in China, with installation scheduled for later this year.

"We're committed to helping shipping companies, such as EPS, embrace clean, proven, wind power in the simplest, most cost efficient and effective manner," David Ferrer, co-founder of Bound4blue, said.