Banle International Renames Singapore Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's Singapore unit was first established in January 2022. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Banle International has rebranded its Singapore unit.

The firm's Singapore subsidiary, Majestic Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd, will from now on use the name Banle International (Singapore) Pte Ltd, parent company CBL International said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"Aligning with the Banle brand signals our long-term dedication to Singapore's vision as a leader in sustainable maritime solutions," Christofel Tian, head of Singapore at Banle, said in the post.

Banle provides marine fuel services at more than 60 ports around the world, according to the company's website.