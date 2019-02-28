Orion Bunkers Begins Supply to ISO8217:2010 Specs in Pakistan

Orion Bunkers Limited is based in Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Orion Bunkers Limited has begun supply of HFO bunkers in Pakistan to the ISO 8217:2010 specifications.

“Until now, only bunkers to 2005 specifications have been available,” Zeeshan Arshad, Director Bunkers, told Ship & Bunker.

“We are the only bunker suppliers offering the 2010 specs.”

Orion Bunkers supplies at both Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim ports, and offers MGO - including 0.10% LSMGO - in addition 180 cSt products.