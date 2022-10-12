Singapore to Award S$12 Million in University Funding for Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The decision was announced at an SMI event in Singapore on Tuesday. Image Credit: MPA

Singapore's authorities are set to provide Nanyang Technological University with S$12 million ($8.3 million) in funding for maritime decarbonisation projects.

The Singapore Maritime Institute will provide the funding over the next five years to support the Maritime Energy and Sustainable Development (MESD) Centre of Excellence, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The funds will be used to deepen research on 14 maritime decarbonisation projects to prepare them for industry deployment.

The SMI will also provide S$10 million of funding to the Centre of Excellence in Modelling and Simulation for Next Generation Ports (C4NGP).

"SMI is pleased to support the Phase Two funding for MESD and C4NGP," Wong Weng Sun, chairman of the SMI, said in the statement.

"The two centres of excellence form the repositories of deep expertise and knowledge in the respective areas of green shipping and next generation port, and have made significant R&D achievements since their establishment.

"In the next phase, the Centres will focus efforts on translating their rich R&D capabilities for industry adoption.

"They will continue their role in supporting and building a strong and vibrant research and innovation ecosystem through maritime R&D excellence."