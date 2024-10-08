Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

An LR1 tanker was arrested in Singapore over the weekend.

The 73,700 DWT tanker Fair Star was arrested in Singapore at 9:05 PM local time on October 5, according to a list of detained vessels published by the city-state's judiciary.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Rajan and Tan Singapore LLP, and the vessel is being held at the Eastern Petroleum Anchorage A.

The Liberian-flagged ship was built in 2008 and came to Singapore from China over the past two weeks, according to data from VesselsValue.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.