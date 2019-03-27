World's Largest Box Ships to Get Scrubbers

Valmet will supply exhaust gas cleaning system to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea. Image Credit: Hyundai PR Center

Seven box ships set to be the world’s biggest will be fitted with scrubbers.

Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) manufacturer Valmet Oyj says it will supply units to South Korean yard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering for installation on the 23,000 TEU capacity vessels being built for Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM).

The hybrid scrubber systems will include tailor-made systems for main engine and generator engines including auxiliary systems and automation.

"We are proud to provide our technology to the Asian market. Our scrubber system will ensure a sustainable and reliable exhaust gas cleaning for the ships," says Anssi Mäkelä, Senior Manager, Marine Scrubber Systems, Valmet.

Valmet says the value of the order will not be disclosed.

Delivery of the systems will begin in this year.