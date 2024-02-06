BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker trading experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Banle Energy

Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Malaysia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker trading experience and fluent English, it said in an emailed job advertisement last week.

The full lists of requirements is as follows:

Minimum 5 years of bunker trading experience

Strong experience in B2B bunker trading

Excellent command of spoken and written English

Proficiency in Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Zoom

Bachelor's degree or above

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

• Well versed in Asian market

Contacting potential customers and suppliers, to develop new business opportunities and provide company information

Communicate closely with existing clients and identify their needs to maintain long-term business relationship

Handle existing group of clients in their bunker requirement, queries and disputes

Collection of information and statistics regarding customers and markets

Handle daily enquiries and follow-up orders in a professional manner

Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS system

Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally

Any ad hoc assignment as requested.

The deadline for applications is February 29. To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com with the subject line 'Job Application'.