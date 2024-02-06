Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Malaysia
Tuesday February 6, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker trading experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Banle Energy
Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Malaysia.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker trading experience and fluent English, it said in an emailed job advertisement last week.
The full lists of requirements is as follows:
- Minimum 5 years of bunker trading experience
- Strong experience in B2B bunker trading
- Excellent command of spoken and written English
- Proficiency in Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Zoom
- Bachelor's degree or above
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- • Well versed in Asian market
- Contacting potential customers and suppliers, to develop new business opportunities and provide company information
- Communicate closely with existing clients and identify their needs to maintain long-term business relationship
- Handle existing group of clients in their bunker requirement, queries and disputes
- Collection of information and statistics regarding customers and markets
- Handle daily enquiries and follow-up orders in a professional manner
- Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS system
- Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally
- Any ad hoc assignment as requested.
The deadline for applications is February 29. To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com with the subject line 'Job Application'.