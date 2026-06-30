VPS Opens Shanghai Laboratory to Expand Marine Fuel Testing Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new facility will provide testing services for marine fuels, including methanol. Image Credit: VPS

Fuel testing firm Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) has opened a new marine fuel testing laboratory in Shanghai, expanding its presence in China.

The facility will provide testing services for marine fuels, including methanol, and is intended to improve turnaround times for shipowners, operators, charterers and fuel suppliers operating in China and the wider Asia-Pacific region, it said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The laboratory strengthens VPS' global network, which includes facilities in Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah, Houston and Manchester.

The company said the Shanghai site will offer independent fuel quality testing, technical support and advisory services to help customers manage fuel quality risks, protect equipment and comply with regulations.

"VPS is pleased to announce the opening of our new Shanghai Laboratory, which will provide fuel quality testing for bunker fuels, including methanol," Dr Malcolm Cooper, CEO of VPS, said.

"China is central to the global shipping industry being the world's largest shipbuilder, producer of shipping containers and operator of the biggest commercial fleet. Shanghai is therefore the perfect home for our latest laboratory, as VPS is the world's leading fuel testing company."

Located in Shanghai's Lingang New Area, the laboratory will also support the growing use of low- and zero-carbon marine fuels by providing testing and advisory services to address emerging fuel quality and compliance challenges.

"The opening of our new laboratory in Shanghai's Lingang New Area positions VPS at the heart of one of China's most important maritime and industrial growth hubs," Andrew Morton, Managing Director, Asia, Middle East and Africa at VPS, said.