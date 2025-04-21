Indonesia Teams Up with HDF Energy to Explore Green Hydrogen for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MoU was signed during Global Hydrogen Ecosystem Summit held on April 15. Image Credit: HDF Energy

French hydrogen firm HDF Energy has signed an agreement with Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation to assess the use of green hydrogen in decarbonising the country’s maritime sector.

The initiative brings together HDF Energy, state utility firm PT PLN, and ferry operator PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry to jointly study the potential of using locally produced green hydrogen as a clean fuel for domestic shipping, HDF Energy said in a statement on its website.

The agreement was signed during the Global Hydrogen Ecosystem Summit held on April 15 in Indonesia.

The study will centre on Eastern Indonesia, an area rich in solar resources and home to several of ASDP's key ferry routes.

In the region, HDF Energy is building 23 hybrid power plants that integrate solar energy with green hydrogen storage to deliver reliable, emissions-free electricity day and night.

They aim to leverage these resources to produce green hydrogen at a competitive price to supply it to the shipping sector. Ships could then be powered using HDF Energy’s fuel cells, designed to run on this green hydrogen.

“With this project, HDF Energy is deploying a unique integrated approach: producing competitive green hydrogen locally and offering a zero-emission maritime vessels' propulsion solution based on its fuel cells,” it said.

Additionally, HDF Energy has also signed an agreement with Indonesian shipping firm PT Pelayaran Bahtera Adhiguna to explore the use of green hydrogen for powering larger vessels.