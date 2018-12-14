Scrubber Manufacturer Yara Opens New China Office

Yara open China office. Image Credit: Yara

Scrubber manufacturer Yara Marine Technologies has opened a new office in Shanghai, China.

The move follows not only an increasing demand for scrubbers, but the fact Chinese yards are seen as performing a large slice of the scrubber installation and retrofit work.

"We are ready to do business in China and assist global shipowners with MARPOL Annex VI Regulation 14 requiring ships to use 0.10%S fuel in ECAs and 0.50%S fuel globally from 2020," said Michael Chang, general manager, Yara Marine, Shanghai.

Yara is one of the "big 3" scrubber manufactures, who alongside Wartsila and Alfa Laval are estimated to hold around 50% of the market.

Yara Thursday said it has delivered more than 100 scrubbers representing an aggregate operation of some two million hours.

With the payback profile a critical part of the scrubber proposition, Chang says some of its customers are saving between $2 – $3 million per year on bunker costs.

The firm also notes its optional extended guarantee against corrosion, with Yara CEO Peter Strandberg saying a scrubber "simply has to last the lifetime of the vessel.

"Replacing scrubbers is extremely expensive and not an option for our customers."