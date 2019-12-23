Bunker Jobs: Sales Manager, Team Lead - Singapore

by SallingSearch
Monday December 23, 2019

Are you ambitious, have a strong sales track record and have you demonstrated great leadership potential? Then this might be your next career move.

Salling Search has been exclusively appointed to search for a new Sales Manager to a leading bunker trader in Singapore.

Our client has been a leader in the marine fuels market for more than 45 years. They are uniquely positioned as a privately owned, global organization, offering a comprehensive range of services including trading, broking, marine lubricants, risk management, consulting and fuel partnerships. They have 11 strategically located offices in order to cover key bunker markets across all major time zones. 

About the Job

The purpose of the role is to manage, continuously develop and motivate a team of 8-10 ambitious Bunker Traders in their Singapore office as well as managing your own portfolio of clients. As Sales Manager, you will be responsible for driving sales, managing daily operations and bringing in new business through well-formulated sales and marketing activities, to meet own as well as your team's targets for growth and profitability.

Please apply on our website http://sallingsearch.com/en/jobs/?ja-job=973106 OR get in touch with Soeren on soeren@sallingsearch.com for more info.

Any communication will, of course, be kept confidential.

About SallingSearch

Salling Search

Salling Search is an established search and recruitment company based out of Singapore.

With a focus on mutual respect, honesty and hard work, Salling Search aims to become a trusted partner to the companies we work with.

Our intention is not to become the biggest, but to become the best search and recruitment company, and bring value and growth to our partners.

Website: sallingsearch.com

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com