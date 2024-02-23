Baseblue Hires Bunker Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Allen Zhou has joined the company as a bunker trader in Hong Kong as of this month. Image Credit: Baseblue

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has hired a new bunker trader in Hong Kong.

Allen Zhou has joined the company as a bunker trader in Hong Kong as of this month, Baseblue said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"With his wealth of experience and vibrant international perspective, Allen is a valuable addition to our team," the company said in the post.

"He graduated from Shanghai Maritime University with a degree in International Shipping Management and was an exchange student at Korea Maritime & Ocean University, which broadened his horizons and fueled his passion for multiculturalism.

"We are confident that Allen's dynamic energy and dedication to delivering service excellence will positively impact our team dynamics and our clients."