Singapore: Charges Proliferate in Shell MGO Theft Case

More charges filed in Shell theft case (file image/pixabay)

The court case involving the theft of marine gasoil theft from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery in Singapore has the seen the value of the stolen fuel oil stolen jump from around $10 million to $40 million.

Five former Shell employees charged with the deception are facing a further 51 charges in the case, according to Reuters.

The charges relate to incidents involving a total of 66,141 metric tonnes (mt) of gasoil valued at around $32.1 million between late April 2017 through to early January this year.

An additional three former Shell employees received eight further charges for incidents involving 16,394 mt of gasoil valued at around $8.4 million, raising their total allegations to 15.

The Singapore police said investigations related to the Shell case were continuing, according to the report.

Pulau Bukom is located on an island just south of the main island of Singapore.