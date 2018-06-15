Australia Urged to Follow Singapore on LNG Bunkering

Australia should follow in the footsteps of Singapore and establish liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering at all its ports, Walter Purio, chief executive of the LNG Marine Fuel Institute has urged.

"Australia has the cargoes, the gas, the capability and the people to take advantage of the global shift towards LNG as a marine fuel," Purio told The Australian.

"We should learn from Singapore, which is positioning itself as the number-one LNG bunker port in the world."

Singapore also offers LNG-powered vessels various discounts on port fees, he noted.

In related news, Mitsubishi is said to be examining the feasibility of operating a small-scale liquefaction plant for bunkering at Port Hedland in the North West of the country.

The LNG Marine Fuel Institute was launched last year in Perth, Western Australia.