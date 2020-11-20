Singapore Bunker Claim Case Puts Status of Traders at Risk: NSI

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker claim was discussed at the Singapore High Court on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

A case currently being heard at a Singapore court may jeopardise the role of the trading company in the bunker market, according to brokerage NSI.

The case relates to some allegedly off-specification VLSFO bought in Singapore through a trader earlier this year, with the related bunker claim being discussed in a pre-trial conference at the Singapore High Court on Tuesday.

The buyer, DS Norden, filed a claim in Singapore against the supplier, Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd, rather than the trader with which it did business.

"What are the implications if a buyer with a contract with a trader is able to claim from a supplier who made the physical delivery, but does not have a direct contractual relationship with said buyer?" Paul Hardy, head of business development at NSI, wrote in a note to clients Friday.

"If such a case if found in favour of the buyer then the risk of trades changes forever."

Cases like this can arise when the trader gives the buyer a shorter time-bar for quality claims than the supplier gives to the trader, Hardy said. After the time-bar the trader gave has passed, there may still be a claim to be made against the supplier.

"For many years trading houses marketed themselves as safe havens to both buyer and supplier," Hardy said.

"On the supplier side there was a regular off-take and a promise of being contractually more secure both in terms of claims and payment.

"This gave rise in the early 2000s to the concept of ‘virtual physical’, a great marketing angle which allowed the marketing of product as if the company was physical but without the investment in infrastructure.

"This model would disappear if such a case was found in favour of an owner.

"The safe haven argument would be blown out of the water."

The case at the Singapore High Court continues.