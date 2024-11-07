Michael Stig Nielsen to Step Down as Sonan Bunkers Chief Commercial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nielsen joined the company in November 2023. Image Credit: Michael Stig Nielsen / LinkedIn

Michael Stig Nielsen is set to step down as chief commercial officer of Sonan Bunkers, less than a year after taking on the role.

"Due to internal differences of opinion, regarding the future direction of the company, Michael Stig Nielsen will no longer act as the Chief Commercial Officer for Sonan Bunkers and we have both decided to go our separate ways," a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

"With this announcement we also want to use the opportunity to thank Michael for all his hard work, expertise and dedication the past year and for helping us in the ongoing growth of Sonan Bunkers."

Nielsen joined the company in November 2023, and was appointed CCO in December.

He had stepped down as commercial director in Northwest Europe for World Fuel Services, as well as managing director of its Norwegian physical supply unit Norse Bunker, in February 2023, having worked in various roles for the US-based firm since 2002.