GoodFuels to Halt Singapore Biofuel Deliveries 'With Immediate Effect'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jing Xieng JX Han is stepping down as general manager of GoodFuels Asia Pacific as part of the consolidation. Image Credit: Jing Xieng JX Han / LinkedIn

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels has halted deliveries of biofuel bunker blends in Singapore.

The firm will halt Singapore deliveries 'with immediate effect' as of November 6 as part of a consolidation in its global operations, Jing Xieng JX Han, general manager of GoodFuels Asia Pacific, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"FincoEnergies has decided to consolidate GoodFuels operations in the Asia Pacific and ARA regions," she said in the post.

"Whilst the GoodFuels team will continue its efforts to decarbonise global shipping from the Amsterdam office, we will be stopping all biofuel deliveries in Singapore with immediate effect.

"Our Amsterdam team remains dedicated to furthering the decarbonization of global shipping 'the Good Way' and I wish them continued success."

She will also be stepping down from her role as general manager as part of the same consolidation.

Singapore overtook Rotterdam as the world's largest bunkering port by volumes for biofuel blends in the third quarter of this year.