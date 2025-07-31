BSM Launches Methanol Bunkering Simulator to Train Seafarers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new methanol bunkering simulator from Wärtisä at BSM's Maritime Training Centre in Kochi. Image Credit: BSM

Maritime solution provider Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has unveiled its first methanol bunkering simulator at its Maritime Training Centre in Kochi, India, in collaboration with Wärtsilä.

The simulator aims to prepare seafarers for safe and efficient operations using methanol as a marine fuel, with an ammonia training module to follow in early 2026, BSM said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The initiative supports BSM's broader training strategy and aligns with its upcoming management of methanol-fuelled ships. Additional simulators are set to launch in Poland and the Philippines by the end of 2025.

"We must be prepared for a multi-fuel future," Captain Gurpreet Singh, Group General Manager, Training and Development at BSM, said.

"The new Wärtsilä simulator will allow our seafarers to train in a realistic, risk-free environment, preparing them for the complexities of methanol, and soon ammonia, bunkering operations with precision.

"It's not just technology investment—it's a commitment to competence and safety."