Fujairah July Bunker Sales Jump to Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Middle Eastern hub saw bunker volumes rebound in July, following weaker demand in June during the Israel-Iran conflict. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah rebounded in July – rising to the highest level since April 2025.

Fujairah's total sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 640,715 m3 in July, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The volume was up 3.1% year-on-year and 13.8% higher than that of June, when the Iran–Israel conflict may have weighed on demand.

In contrast, Singapore's total conventional and biofuel demand in July grew by 5.4% on the year and 7.4% from June's level.

“ HSFO took up 32.1% of the total bunker sales in July, up from a 28.5% share a year earlier

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO dropped by 14.5% on the year to 1,207 m3 in July and were significantly 83.6% lower than in June.

380 CST VLSFO sales dropped by 5% on the year to 390,717 m3 in July, but were still 8.1% higher than volumes recorded in June. 380 CST HSFO sales touched 205,597 m3 in July, up by 15.9% on the year and by 28.4% from June's level.

July 380 CST HSFO sales were the highest since January 2024.

MGO sales fell by 52.8% on the month to 128 m3, while LSMGO gained by 26.9% to 43,066 m3.

A total of 4.31 million m3 of bunker fuels were sold in the first seven months in Fujairah, down by 5.3% from 4.50 million m3 sold in the same period last year.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in July was $515.9/mt, down from $522.1/mt in June.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of July average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was almost unchanged on the month at $553/mt.