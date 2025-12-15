Bunker Supplier Golden Island Hires Chief Operating Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Former MPA official Kevin Wong has joined the company as chief operating officer in Singapore as of this month. Image Credit: Golden Island

Bunker supplier Golden Island has hired a new chief operating officer.

Kevin Wong has joined the company as chief operating officer in Singapore as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Wong previously worked for Sea Forrest from March 2023 to April of this year, serving most recently as chief operating officer and before that as chief marketing officer.

He had earlier worked for Penguin International Limited from 2022 to 2023, for the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore from 2003 to 2017 and for Neptune Shipmanagement from 1987 to 2002.

"Capt. Wong brings deep experience in seafaring, port management, regulatory operations, and sustainable maritime technologies," the company said.

"He has held senior leadership roles in both public and private sectors, strengthening operations and supporting the industry's transition towards cleaner and more efficient marine solutions.

"In his new role, Capt. Wong will oversee ship management and the development of low-carbon marine fuels, supporting Golden Island's strategic business expansion."