Global Partners Adds Tug Bunkering Services at Philadelphia and Baltimore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel supplier Global Partners has added tug bunker supply services at the ports of Philadelphia and Baltimore on the US East Coast.

The bunkering service began on December 1 and expands the firm’s bunkering services in the region, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

“Global Partners is excited to announce the addition of tug fueling services in the Ports of Philadelphia and Baltimore, available through Vane Line Fuel Flats starting December 1st, 2025," the representative said.

“These new locations complement our existing operations in Chelsea, MA and Providence, RI.”

The company offers LSMGO and 15 ppm ULSD at all these locations.

In Baltimore, Vane Line Fuel Flats will also provide lube services, as well as a water barge, expanding local support options for operators.

Global Partners recently launched physical bunker supply operations in the Port of Houston area, where it is offering HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO.

For inquiries, please contact Bunkers@globalp.com