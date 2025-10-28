Global Partners Launches Port of Houston Physical Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation will cover the Houston area as well as the adjacent ports of Freeport, Port Arthur/Beaumont and Lake Charles. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Global Partners has launched physical supply operations in the Port of Houston, significantly expanding its presence in the North American market.

Global Partners will offer HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO via two newbuild barges from Blessey Marine Services, Inc equipped with Coriolis mass flow meters, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The operation will cover the Houston area as well as the adjacent ports of Freeport, Port Arthur/Beaumont and Lake Charles.

"This new Gulf Coast operation builds upon Global Partners' established position as a top supplier on the US Atlantic Coast, where it delivers bunker fuel by barge in the ports of Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore," the company representative said.

"The Company also provides LSMGO via truck to all accessible ports throughout New England."

A publicly traded Fortune 500 company, Global operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals - with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline, and marine assets - spanning from Maine to Florida and into the US Gulf States.

Blessey Marine Services, Inc., located in New Orleans, Louisiana, is a full-service owner and operator of inland pushboats and tank barges operating along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and throughout the Mississippi River Valley and her tributaries.

For all US Gulf bunker inquiries, please contact the marketing team at Houston@globalp.com.