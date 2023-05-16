Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Singapore
Tuesday May 16, 2023
The role is based in Oilmar's Singapore office. Image Credit: Oilmar
Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with three to seven years of experience as a back-to-back bunker trader, with a profitable book and consistent performance, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading
- Canvassing and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers
- Leveraging the existing team for supply sources
- Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments
- Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades
- Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients
- Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades
- Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via excel and company ERP
- Achieving KPI's and monthly targets
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.