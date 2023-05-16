BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Oilmar's Singapore office. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with three to seven years of experience as a back-to-back bunker trader, with a profitable book and consistent performance, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading

Canvassing and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers

Leveraging the existing team for supply sources

Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments

Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades

Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients

Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades

Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via excel and company ERP

Achieving KPI's and monthly targets

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.